Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ryanair 'very keen' on Boeing MAX 10 if price is right - O'Leary

08/31/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft approaches Paris-Beauvais airport in Tille

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ryanair is eager to make a significant order for Boeing's 737 MAX 10 aircraft by next summer, but there has been no agreement on pricing so far, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

Ryanair is already the largest European customer for the 737 MAX, with 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX 8-200 model, and has said it is interested in striking a deal for the 230-seat MAX 10.

"We're certainly very keen to place a MAX 10 order but only when the timing and the pricing is right," O'Leary told Reuters ahead of a press briefing in Brussels. "Boeing needs an order."

He said the order would likely be between 100 and 200 aircraft and that he was hopeful of agreement before next summer.

"I think we are making progress and ... I think we'd be hopeful we could reach agreement on pricing of a new order some time before the summer of 2022."

In July, O'Leary had said the MAX 10 order could happen this year, but only if the price was right.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:09aThai July exports rise, but COVID-19 curbs hit activity
RE
06:06aDelta variant likely to hurt U.S. restaurant recovery -report
RE
06:06aGerman unemployment falls further in August as recovery continues
RE
06:04aTheranos founder's abuse claims add wrinkle to jury selection in fraud case
RE
06:03aRyanair CEO sees 'very strong recovery', nudges up passenger target
RE
06:02aRyanair 'very keen' on Boeing MAX 10 if price is right - O'Leary
RE
06:02aBritons turned cautious with credit in July as COVID-19 cases mounted
RE
06:02aGLOBALDATA : Healthcare institutions must ramp up cybersecurity measures to boost patients' acceptance of RPM devices, says GlobalData
PU
06:00aGoogle, Facebook, Microsoft top EU lobbying spending - study
RE
06:00aThailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : National Australia Bank : Stocks set new records as August ends in buoyant m..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
4QUANTAFUEL ASA : Quantafuel ASA : | Second quarter results 2021
5Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter

HOT NEWS