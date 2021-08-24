Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Ryder Inventory Now Available In Work Truck Solutions Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST)

08/24/2021 | 08:16am EDT
Chico, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions expands its partnership with Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, by offering Ryder used truck inventory on the commercial vehicle channel, Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST). These trucks will provide users with much needed inventory to help meet the needs of their buyers.

"During this unique time, dealers require an efficient way to find commercial vehicles their business customers need," said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “We are excited that Ryder has joined us as a major source of inventory for our dealers, providing a one-stop-shop for the unique commercial inventory they need to acquire.” 

“We have worked with Work Truck Solutions for more than a year and have seen a considerable increase in buyer leads from its national marketplace of Comvoy.com,” said Eugene Tangney, vice president of global used vehicle sales, for Ryder “We now have the ability to display our inventory to both the end-user on Comvoy.com and directly to customers on VAST through this expanded partnership with Work Truck Solutions.”

 

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and body upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy (www.comvoy.com), seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to an inclusive collection of inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience.

Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com 

 

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com



Contact:

Ryder 

Jonathan Mayor

Phone Number: 305-500-3161

Jonathan_C_Mayor@ryder.com 

Attachment 


Steve Henning
Work Truck Solutions
530-718-1885
steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS