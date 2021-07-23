Log in
S. 1061, Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021

07/23/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

July 23, 2021

S. 1061, Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021

As reported by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on June 24, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

*

*

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

S. 1061 would require the Department of State to assess and report to the Congress on Israel's relations with other countries and on international efforts to promote and normalize such relations. Those requirements would end five years after enactment. On the basis of information about the costs to prepare similar reports, CBO estimates that satisfying that requirement would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D'Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director for Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 21:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
