S. 180, Buffalo Tract Protection Act

Withdraw roughly 4,300 acres of federal land in New Mexico from hardrock mining, mineral and geothermal leasing, and disposal under mineral materials laws, subject to valid existing rights

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on November 18, 2021

Bill Summary

S. 180 would withdraw roughly 4,300 acres of federal land in New Mexico from hardrock mining, mineral and geothermal leasing, and disposal under mineral materials laws, subject to valid existing rights. That is, the bill would not allow new mineral extraction from that land, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Estimated Federal Cost

The costs of the legislation fall primarily within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the legislation will be enacted in 2022.

Background

Businesses interested in extracting materials, including sand, gravel, crushed rock, and other materials typically used in construction, from BLM land can execute contracts with the agency for disposal of those materials. Under those contracts, operators pay BLM the in- place value, a royalty equal to the value of the material in the ground before it is extracted, as determined by an analysis of its fair market value. Those payments are classified in the budget as offsetting receipts, or reductions in direct spending. Counties with production receive 5 percent of those amounts. In 2020, BLM collected roughly $2 million in gross receipts from mineral materials production in New Mexico, mostly from calcium production.

The agency also issues free-use permits to government entities and nonprofit organizations for the extraction of mineral materials; however, such permits do not generate any income to the federal government.

Direct Spending

Using information from BLM, CBO expects that the proposed withdrawal area has high potential for sand and gravel extraction and minimal potential, if any, for development of all other minerals. According to the agency, the affected land contains an estimated 36 million cubic yards of sand and gravel. Based on the typical timeframe for processing expressions of interest and contracts for extraction, we expect that production of those materials could commence in 2026.

In recent years, production under sand and gravel contracts on BLM land in New Mexico has averaged 280,000 cubic yards annually.1 CBO estimates that annual production in the proposed withdrawal area will equal roughly that amount. Using information from BLM and

