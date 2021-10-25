Log in
S. 2525, Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act

10/25/2021
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

October 25, 2021

S. 2525, Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on August 4, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

3

5

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

S. 2525 would authorize the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to identify and analyze potential threats to infrastructure, industries, technologies, and intellectual property critical to the economic security of the United States. The agency would be required to report its findings and recommendations to the Congress annually through 2026.

The bill would authorize the appropriation of $1 million each year from 2022 through 2026 to carry out the new requirements. Using historical patterns of spending for similar programs and assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts, CBO estimates that implementing S. 2525 would cost $3 million over the 2022-2026 period and $2 million after 2026.

On June 15, 2021, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 3264, the Domains Critical to Homeland Security Act, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on June 1, 2021. That bill is similar to S. 2525, as described above, and CBO's estimates for the bills are the same.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
