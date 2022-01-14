S. 2989, DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on November 3, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

S. 2989 would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop Internet-based training programs for federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers and others as part of the department's Blue Campaign. The Blue Campaign is aimed at combating human trafficking. The bill also would create an advisory board of DHS officials who would provide information and data on human trafficking to the Blue Campaign.

DHS is currently carrying out activities similar to those required by the bill. Using information about those efforts, CBO estimates that any new activities required under S. 2989 would not require substantial action by the department and would cost less than $500,000 over the 2022-2026 period; any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

On June 29, 2021, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 2795, the DHS Blue Campaign Enhancement Act, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on May 18, 2021. That bill is similar to S. 2989, as described above, and CBO's estimates for the bills are the same.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.