S. 3035, GOOD AI Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on November 3, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) allows computer systems to perform tasks that typically would require human intelligence. S. 3035 would require the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to issue guidance to federal agencies on how to safely and securely acquire AI technology. Under the bill, OMB also would report to the Congress on the effectiveness of its efforts.

Based on the costs of similar efforts, CBO estimates that publishing guidance and satisfying the reporting requirement would cost less than $500,000 over the 2022-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

