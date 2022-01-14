Log in
S. 3035, GOOD AI Act of 2021

01/14/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

January 13, 2022

S. 3035, GOOD AI Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on November 3, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) allows computer systems to perform tasks that typically would require human intelligence. S. 3035 would require the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to issue guidance to federal agencies on how to safely and securely acquire AI technology. Under the bill, OMB also would report to the Congress on the effectiveness of its efforts.

Based on the costs of similar efforts, CBO estimates that publishing guidance and satisfying the reporting requirement would cost less than $500,000 over the 2022-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
