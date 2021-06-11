Log in
S. 381, National Ocean Exploration Act

06/11/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

S. 381, National Ocean Exploration Act

June 10, 2021

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on April 28, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

*

*

*

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

*

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

1,091

1,398

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between -$500,000 and $500,000.

S. 381 would amend several ocean mapping and exploration programs administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The bill would authorize the appropriation of specific amounts for those programs over the 2021-2026 period. Because specific amounts are already authorized or appropriated under current law, CBO's estimate of the budgetary effects is based on the difference between the amounts in the bill and those specified in the law. In total, the bill would authorize the appropriation, on net, of

$1.4 billion for the following programs:

  • $317 million for the Ocean Exploration and Research program,
  • $268 million for the Ocean and Coastal Mapping program, and
  • $813 million for multiple programs related to hydrographic surveying (the measurement and description of features that affect maritime navigation).

In 2021, NOAA allocated $77 million for similar purposes. Using historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 381 would cost about $1.1 billion over the 2021-2026 period and about $300 million after 2026, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

S. 381 also would repeal the Undersea Research Program Act of 2009 and would codify the activities of the National Ocean Mapping, Exploration, and Characterization Council; the

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

S. 381, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science,

and Transportation

Page 2

Ocean Science and Technology Subcommittee; and the Ocean Research Management Subcommittee. Because the council and subcommittees currently exist and any new activities required under the bill would not require substantial action by NOAA or other federal agencies, CBO estimates that implementing the requirements related to those entities would not have a significant cost.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 381

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2026

Ocean Exploration

Program

17

60

60

60

60

60

317

Authorizationa

Estimated Outlays

*

36

49

58

60

60

263

Ocean and Coastal

Mapping Program

Authorizationb

43

45

45

45

45

45

268

Estimated Outlays

*

27

37

44

45

45

198

Hydrographic Surveys

Authorizationc

44

44

44

227

227

227

813

Estimated Outlays

*

26

36

152

194

222

630

Total Changes

Authorization

104

149

149

332

332

332

1,398

Estimated Outlays

*

89

122

254

299

327

1,091

* = between zero and $500,000.

a. The bill would authorize appropriations totaling $60 million in 2021 for the Ocean Exploration Program within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). However, in 2021, NOAA allocated $43 million for that purpose. As a result, CBO estimates that S. 381 would increase authorizations in 2021 for that program by $17 million-the difference between those amounts for that year.

b. The bill would authorize appropriations totaling $45 million in 2021 for NOAA's Ocean and Coastal Mapping Program. However, in 2021, NOAA allocated $2 million for that purpose. As a result, CBO estimates that S. 381 would increase authorizations in 2021 for that program by $43 million-the difference between those amounts for that year.

c. Under current law, $183 million is authorized to be appropriated annually for these hydrographic surveying activities through 2023. Because specific authorization levels already exist for those years, CBO only shows the incremental increase in authorization amounts that would be created by S. 381. The bill would authorize appropriations of $227 million for hydrographic surveying in each year over the 2021-2023 period. Therefore, CBO estimates that S. 381 would increase authorizations in each year over the 2021-2023 period by $44 million-the difference between the amount authorized by S. 381 ($227 million annually) and the amounts authorized under current law ($183 million annually) for each of those years.

S. 381 would expand NOAA's authority to accept and spend, without further appropriation, monetary gifts to assist in implementing the National Ocean Exploration program. Such gifts would be recorded as offsetting receipts, which are treated as reductions in direct spending.

CBO Cost Estimate

S. 381, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science,

and Transportation

Page 3

CBO estimates that the net change in direct spending would be negligible because we expect that any monetary gifts would be spent soon after they are received.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Robert Reese. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
