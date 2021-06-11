S. 381, National Ocean Exploration Act

S. 381 also would repeal the Undersea Research Program Act of 2009 and would codify the activities of the National Ocean Mapping, Exploration, and Characterization Council; the

In 2021, NOAA allocated $77 million for similar purposes. Using historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 381 would cost about $1.1 billion over the 2021-2026 period and about $300 million after 2026, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

$813 million for multiple programs related to hydrographic surveying (the measurement and description of features that affect maritime navigation).

S. 381 would amend several ocean mapping and exploration programs administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The bill would authorize the appropriation of specific amounts for those programs over the 2021-2026 period. Because specific amounts are already authorized or appropriated under current law, CBO's estimate of the budgetary effects is based on the difference between the amounts in the bill and those specified in the law. In total, the bill would authorize the appropriation, on net, of

Ocean Science and Technology Subcommittee; and the Ocean Research Management Subcommittee. Because the council and subcommittees currently exist and any new activities required under the bill would not require substantial action by NOAA or other federal agencies, CBO estimates that implementing the requirements related to those entities would not have a significant cost.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 381

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2026 Ocean Exploration Program 17 60 60 60 60 60 317 Authorizationa Estimated Outlays * 36 49 58 60 60 263 Ocean and Coastal Mapping Program Authorizationb 43 45 45 45 45 45 268 Estimated Outlays * 27 37 44 45 45 198 Hydrographic Surveys Authorizationc 44 44 44 227 227 227 813 Estimated Outlays * 26 36 152 194 222 630 Total Changes Authorization 104 149 149 332 332 332 1,398 Estimated Outlays * 89 122 254 299 327 1,091

* = between zero and $500,000.

a. The bill would authorize appropriations totaling $60 million in 2021 for the Ocean Exploration Program within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). However, in 2021, NOAA allocated $43 million for that purpose. As a result, CBO estimates that S. 381 would increase authorizations in 2021 for that program by $17 million-the difference between those amounts for that year.

b. The bill would authorize appropriations totaling $45 million in 2021 for NOAA's Ocean and Coastal Mapping Program. However, in 2021, NOAA allocated $2 million for that purpose. As a result, CBO estimates that S. 381 would increase authorizations in 2021 for that program by $43 million-the difference between those amounts for that year.

c. Under current law, $183 million is authorized to be appropriated annually for these hydrographic surveying activities through 2023. Because specific authorization levels already exist for those years, CBO only shows the incremental increase in authorization amounts that would be created by S. 381. The bill would authorize appropriations of $227 million for hydrographic surveying in each year over the 2021-2023 period. Therefore, CBO estimates that S. 381 would increase authorizations in each year over the 2021-2023 period by $44 million-the difference between the amount authorized by S. 381 ($227 million annually) and the amounts authorized under current law ($183 million annually) for each of those years.

S. 381 would expand NOAA's authority to accept and spend, without further appropriation, monetary gifts to assist in implementing the National Ocean Exploration program. Such gifts would be recorded as offsetting receipts, which are treated as reductions in direct spending.