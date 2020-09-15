S. 3891, Advancing Artificial Intelligence Research Act of 2020

Authorize the appropriation of such sums as may be necessary for the NSF to award grants and scholarships to increase the number of students pursuing degrees in AI

Direct the National Science Foundation (NSF) to designate up to six centers for AI research and obligate up to $50 million annually over the

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on July 22, 2020

The estimated budgetary effect of S. 3891 is shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget functions 250 (general science, space, and technology) and 370 (commerce and housing credit).

S. 3891 would authorize the annual appropriation of $250 million over the 2021-2025 period for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) research program. The bill also would direct the National Science Foundation (NSF) to designate up to six centers for AI research and, subject to the availability of appropriations, to obligate up to $50 million annually over the same period for each center. Finally, S. 3891 would authorize the appropriation of such sums as may be necessary for the NSF to award grants and scholarships to increase enrollment in AI degree programs.

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the legislation will be enacted early in fiscal year 2021 and that the authorized and estimated amounts will be appropriated each year. Estimated outlays are based on historical spending patterns for similar programs.

CBO estimates that implementing S. 3891 would cost roughly $2.1 billion over the 2021-2025 period.

AI Standards

Section 2 would direct NIST to develop AI standards and specifications. Using information from the agency, CBO estimates that NIST would require 20 additional employees at an average annual cost of $200,000 each to conduct those activities. CBO estimates that implementing section 2 would cost $19 million over the 2021-2025 period.

NIST Research Program

Section 3 would direct NIST to establish a research program to advance AI and would authorize the annual appropriation of $250 million over the 2021-2025 period for that purpose. CBO estimates that implementing section 3 would cost $938 million over the 2021-2025 period.

National AI Research Institutes

Section 4 would require the NSF to designate at least six centers for AI research and award grants to entities to establish and operate them. S. 3891 would direct the NSF to obligate up to $50 million annually over the 2021-2025 period, subject to the availability of appropriations, for each center. Assuming that six centers would be established, CBO estimates that implementing section 4 would cost $928 million over the 2021-2025 period.

AI Traineeships

Section 5 would direct the NSF to award grants to institutions of higher education to establish AI traineeship programs. Those grants could be used for curriculum development, tuition, and stipends. In 2019, the NSF spent $54 million for its existing traineeship program, which is open to all areas of science and engineering. Using information from the agency, CBO estimates that expanding the program under the bill would require an additional

$15 million annually over the 2021-2025 period; that amount reflects an annual increase of about 30 percent over the amount allocated for the program in 2019. We estimate that implementing section 5 would cost $48 million over the 2021-2025 period.

Scholarship-for-Service Program

Section 7 would direct the NSF to establish a scholarship-for-service program for students in AI degree programs that would lead to students' placement in jobs with federal, state, local, or tribal agencies. S. 3891 would authorize the appropriation of whatever amounts are necessary to carry out the program. CBO expects that the program would be similar to NSF's