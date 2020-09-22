S. 4138, Telework for U.S. Innovation Act

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on July 22, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020 2020-2025 2020-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between -$500,000 and zero.

S. 4138 would permanently authorize the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's (PTO) Telework Enhancement Act Pilot Program (TEAPP). Under current law, TEAPP, which expires on December 31, 2020, enables about 3,000 PTO employees to waive reimbursement for travel expenses in exchange for the ability to live and work anywhere in the United States or Puerto Rico without routinely reporting to a specific jobsite.

Using information from the PTO, CBO expects that the agency would continue most aspects of the telework program after December 31, 2020, though some employees could be required to travel to a specific jobsite for training. As a result, CBO expects that implementing the bill would decrease travel reimbursements the PTO would incur after the pilot program expires.

Using information from the PTO, CBO estimates those decreased costs would be less than $500,000 over the 2021-2025 period. Because the PTO is authorized to collect fees in an amount sufficient to offset its annual appropriation, CBO expects that the agency would adjust fee collections to match any decrease in operating costs. On that basis, CBO estimates that any change in net discretionary spending by the PTO would be negligible, assuming appropriation action consistent with that authority.

