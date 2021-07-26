S. 65, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

On the basis of reports that some goods from the Xinjiang region are produced with forced labor, in January 2021, CBP began prohibiting imports from that region of cotton, tomatoes, and some products made from those items. On the basis of information from CBP, CBO expects that imports of additional products would be prohibited under the bill. Thus, U.S. suppliers and manufacturers would need to obtain such materials from a domestic producer

The bill also would require the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), and the Department of Treasury to report to the Congress on their efforts to address forced labor in the Xinjiang region. Satisfying those requirements would each cost less than $500,000 and total $1 million over the 2021-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Under S. 65, goods from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China would be presumed to be made using forced labor, and their importation would be banned. The bill also would impose sanctions on people or entities that contribute to forced- labor practices in that region. Those actions would have insignificant effects on direct spending and revenues.

CBO Cost Estimate S. 65, as passed by the Senate Page 2

or from another country. CBO estimates that the switch to more domestically produced products would decrease customs revenues by an insignificant amount.

The bill would require the U.S. government to prevent people from entering the United States if they are found to have contributed to forced labor in the Xinjiang region. CBO expects that the provision would result in a small number of people being denied visas, resulting in an insignificant decrease in revenues from fees. Although most visa fees are retained by the Department of State and spent without further appropriation, some collections are deposited into the Treasury as revenues. Denying foreign nationals entry into the United States also would reduce direct spending on federal benefits (emergency Medicaid or federal subsidies for health insurance, for example) for which those people might otherwise be eligible.

Sanctions under the bill also would increase the number of people who are subject to civil or criminal monetary penalties. Those penalties are recorded as revenues, and a portion can be spent without further appropriation. In addition, the bill would block transactions in certain assets and property that are in the United States or that come under the control of people in the United States.

On the basis of data for similar sanctions, CBO estimates that those sanctions would affect a small number of people; thus, enacting the bill would have insignificant effects on revenues and direct spending, and would, on net, reduce deficits by insignificant amounts over the 2021-2031 period.

S. 65 would require the Treasury Department and DHS to create a strategy that prevents the importation of goods produced by forced labor in the People's Republic of China. The strategy would be submitted in the form of a report to the Congress, and an annual report would be required detailing any revisions to the strategy. On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that providing the reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2026 period, subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

In addition, S. 65 would require CBP to presume that goods from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region are produced using forced labor. The bill would require CBP to report every six months on instances when it waived that requirement. On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that providing the reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2026 period, subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

S. 65 would require the Department of State to report to the Congress on its efforts to address forced labor in the Xinjiang region. On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that providing the reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2026 period, subject to the availability of appropriated funds.