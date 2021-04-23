Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S. 688, BOLIVAR Act

04/23/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

S. 688, BOLIVAR Act

April 23, 2021

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on March 17, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

1

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

S. 688 would generally prohibit any executive agency from entering into a contract with any person that has business operations with any authority of the Venezuelan government that is not recognized as the legitimate government by the United States. That prohibition could be waived for certain contracts, such as those determined by the Secretary of State to be in the national security interests of the United States.

CBO is unaware of any contracts that executive agencies have with entities associated with the Venezuelan government. However, CBO estimates that the costs for the Department of State to discover and monitor any future contracts would be less than $500,000 annually and total about $1 million over the 2021-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate are Sunita D'Monte (for the Department of State) and Matthew Pickford (for general government). The estimate was reviewed by

H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pNORBIT  : WINGHEAD High-resolution Sonar in a Dual-head Configuration
PU
05:54pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL  : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment
PU
05:50pCERVUS EQUIPMENT CORPORATION  : Announces April 22, 2021 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pBucephalus Closes Private Placement
NE
05:49pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:48pGRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C  : Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 billion in savings
RE
05:48pJob portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing
RE
05:42pIMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation with Chile sitecoreitem
PU
05:36pMODERNA  : Quebec pushing to get long-term care residents second dose, vaccine switch allowed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans
2Strong data lifts stocks after tax scare; oil gains
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest
5Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ