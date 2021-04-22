Log in
S. 693, No CORRUPTION Act

04/22/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

April 22, 2021

S. 693, No CORRUPTION Act

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on March 17, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

*

*

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

0

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between -$500,000 and zero.

S. 693 would eliminate the payment of current and future retirement annuities to Members of Congress who are convicted of certain criminal offenses already specified in law. Under current law, Members forgo receipt of such payments only after a final conviction (that is, after the exhaustion of all appeals under the judicial process). The bill would eliminate retirement annuities for Members for any conviction following enactment.

CBO estimates that the resulting forfeitures of retirement annuities would reduce direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2021-2031 period. Based on the number of previous convictions of Members of Congress, CBO anticipates that the number of future convictions would be small. In addition, any associated reductions in direct spending would show a budgetary effect only once a convicted Member reached eligibility for retirement, which could be beyond the current budget window. On average, Members of Congress currently retiring under the Federal Employees Retirement System receive an annuity of about $45,000 per year. However, a criminal conviction could shorten a Member's career. To the extent that happens, the forfeited annuity would probably be less than the average.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Amber Marcellino. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
