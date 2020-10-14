Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate October 13, 2020 At a Glance S. 805, Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debts for Veterans Act of 2020 As reported by the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on September 15, 2020 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2025 2021-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 2 7 14 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 2 7 14 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 6 25 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go Yes Mandate Effects procedures apply? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? Increases on-budget deficits in any < $5 billion of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No The bill would Extend the time period during which a person may request debt relief from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Prohibit VA from collecting interest and fees on overpayments of VA benefits

Prohibit VA from recovering overpayments of veterans' benefits that are caused by the department's processing delays

Require VA to make changes to information technology systems and administrative processes Estimated budgetary effects would primarily stem from Limiting VA's ability to recover debts, interest, and administrative fees Areas of significant uncertainty include Estimating the number of additional people who would request debt relief from VA

CBO Cost Estimate S. 805, as reported by the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs Page 2 Bill Summary S. 805 would modify the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) processes for recovering overpayments of veterans' benefits. Estimated Federal Cost The estimated budgetary effects of S. 805 are shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget function 700 (veterans' benefits and services). Table 1. Estimated Budgetary Effects of S. 805 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2021-2025 Increases in Direct Spending Estimated Budget Authority 2 2 2 2 2 7 Estimated Outlays 2 2 2 2 2 7 Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Estimated Authorization 8 5 5 5 4 26 Estimated Outlays 6 5 5 5 4 25 Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. S. 805 would increase direct spending by $14 million over the 2021-2030 period. Basis of Estimate For this estimate, CBO assumes that the estimated amounts will be appropriated each year, that outlays will follow historical spending patterns for affected programs, and that the bill will be enacted early in fiscal year 2021. Direct Spending S. 805 would change VA's processes for recovering overpayments of benefits. CBO estimates those changes would increase direct spending by $14 million over the 2021-2030 period (see Table 2). Under current law, people may accrue debts to VA for several reasons as a result of their participation in the department's benefits programs such as educational assistance, disability compensation, pensions, and loan guarantees. Overpayment of benefit amounts by VA is the most common reason that debts arise. The department is generally required to recoup such overpayments.

CBO Cost Estimate S. 805, as reported by the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs Page 3 Table 2. Estimated Increases in Direct Spending By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021- 2021- 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025 2030 Extension of Period to Increases in Direct Spending Request Debt Relief 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 5 10 Interest and Fees * * * * * * * * * * 1 2 Bar on Recovering Certain Debts * * * * * * * * * * 1 2 Total Changes in Direct Spending 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 7 14 Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. * = between zero and $500,000. The amounts shown above do not include any costs that would arise from section 2 because CBO cannot anticipate the standards VA would establish for timely processing of information on beneficiaries. Extension of Period to Request Debt Relief. Under current law, people can request that VA reduce or forgive debts within 180 dates of being notified of such debts. Section 5 would extend that period to one year. Most beneficiaries who are experiencing financial difficulty will request debt relief during the 180-day period available under current law. CBO expects that few people who are not in financial distress when initially notified of debts would have such problems arise and request debt relief during the subsequent 180-day period that would be afforded by section 5. CBO estimates that extending the period during which people may request relief would reduce mandatory receipts by $1 million in 2021, and by $10 million over the 2021-2030 period. Reductions in mandatory receipts are classified as increases in direct spending. Interest and Fees. Under current law, VA charges interest and administrative fees on debts arising from some VA education programs, and interest on certain debts related to VA loan guarantees. Section 3 would prohibit VA from doing so for any debts established on or after enactment. In recent years VA collected an annual average of $215,000 in interest and administrative fees on debts from its education program and about $285,000 in interest on VA home loan guarantees. Using that information, CBO estimates that prohibiting the collection of interest and administrative fees on new debts would increase direct spending by less than $500,000 in 2021 and by $2 million over the 2021-2030 period. Bar on Recovering Certain Debts. Under current law, VA may temporarily reduce a person's VA benefits payments to recover previous overpayments of those or other VA

CBO Cost Estimate S. 805, as reported by the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs Page 4 benefits. Section 6 would prohibit VA from doing so if the administrative costs of such recovery would exceed the amount owed. Using information from VA about the average amount of indebtedness resulting from overpayments, CBO estimates that most debts would still be recovered by reducing benefit payments. CBO estimates that dismissing a small number of debts under section 6 would increase direct spending by less than $500,000 in 2021 and by $2 million over the 2021-2030 period. Timeliness Standards. Section 2 of the bill would prevent VA from establishing a debt for any person if the debt is attributable to VA's failure to process information in a timely manner. For example, veterans receiving disability compensation may receive higher payments if they have eligible dependents. Veterans must notify VA if dependents' eligibility status changes. Veterans will continue to receive higher disability compensation until VA updates its records; thus, in the event of a delay on VA's part, veterans may receive payments that are higher than the amount they are legally entitled to, resulting in an overpayment that VA must recoup. Under the bill, VA would be required to establish timeliness standards for processing information in order to prevent such overpayments and to forgive any overpayments that result from VA's failure to process information within those standards. The department would have 180 days from the bill's enactment to establish timeliness standards. CBO cannot determine the amount of debts that arise from VA's processing delays. Further, CBO cannot predict the standards VA would establish for timely processing under the bill. Enacting section 2 would reduce mandatory receipts if some debts would not be recorded or collected. However, CBO has no basis for estimating the amount of those effects. Spending Subject to Appropriation CBO estimates that implementing S. 805 would increase VA's expenses for information technology and administration by a total of $25 million over the 2021-2025 period (see Table 3). Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

