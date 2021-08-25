S.Africa can normalise rates fairly slowly, says deputy c.bank governor

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's deputy
central bank governor, Kuben Naidoo, said on Wednesday that he
thought the bank could normalise interest rates fairly slowly
given that inflation was likely to remain well-behaved.
The South African Reserve Bank slashed its main lending rate
by 300 basis points last year to a record low of 3.5%
to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus
crisis.
But it has left it on hold at its last six monetary policy
meetings, diverging from some other emerging market central
banks, which have started to raise borrowing costs because of a
pickup in inflation.
"Our base-case scenario is that inflation is likely to
behave itself over the next 12 months," Naidoo told a webinar
organised by asset manager Ninety One.
"Given the present outlook for inflation, I think we can be
fairly slow and gradual with normalising rates."
Naidoo said the repo rate would probably increase towards
6%-7%, which monetary policy committee members view as an
approximate level for a "neutral rate," as the economy returns
to a reasonable level of growth.
"We think we can keep interest rates accommodative for at
least another year or two," he added.
Among potential risks the bank will monitor, Naidoo cited
electricity tariffs, significant weakness in the rand currency,
much faster interest rate increases in the United States and
domestic fiscal pressures.
He said the downturn during the pandemic had been less
severe than expected because of factors including a strong
fiscal and monetary policy response, the fact that lower-income
workers accounting for a relatively small share of consumption
had suffered disproportionately badly, and a boom in commodity
prices.
"But it is still an absolutely massive downturn, ... I think
it will take many years for the economy to fully recover,"
Naidoo said.
A rebasing of gross domestic product estimates by the
country's statistics agency released on Wednesday put last
year's economic contraction at 6.4%.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)