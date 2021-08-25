Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa can normalise rates fairly slowly, says deputy c.bank governor

08/25/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's deputy central bank governor, Kuben Naidoo, said on Wednesday that he thought the bank could normalise interest rates fairly slowly given that inflation was likely to remain well-behaved.

The South African Reserve Bank slashed its main lending rate by 300 basis points last year to a record low of 3.5% to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

But it has left it on hold at its last six monetary policy meetings, diverging from some other emerging market central banks, which have started to raise borrowing costs because of a pickup in inflation.

"Our base-case scenario is that inflation is likely to behave itself over the next 12 months," Naidoo told a webinar organised by asset manager Ninety One.

"Given the present outlook for inflation, I think we can be fairly slow and gradual with normalising rates."

Naidoo said the repo rate would probably increase towards 6%-7%, which monetary policy committee members view as an approximate level for a "neutral rate," as the economy returns to a reasonable level of growth.

"We think we can keep interest rates accommodative for at least another year or two," he added.

Among potential risks the bank will monitor, Naidoo cited electricity tariffs, significant weakness in the rand currency, much faster interest rate increases in the United States and domestic fiscal pressures.

He said the downturn during the pandemic had been less severe than expected because of factors including a strong fiscal and monetary policy response, the fact that lower-income workers accounting for a relatively small share of consumption had suffered disproportionately badly, and a boom in commodity prices.

"But it is still an absolutely massive downturn, ... I think it will take many years for the economy to fully recover," Naidoo said.

A rebasing of gross domestic product estimates by the country's statistics agency released on Wednesday put last year's economic contraction at 6.4%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.24% 519.68 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.31% 17.57938 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.10% 168.56 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aWall Street to hold fire in record high territory
RE
08:15aS.Africa can normalise rates fairly slowly, says deputy c.bank governor
RE
08:15aRelatives of Philippine drug war victims alarmed by Duterte's talk of staying on
RE
08:13aWall Street to hold fire in record high territory
RE
08:11aNigerian tribunal orders Multichoice to pay 50% of disputed $4.4 billion tax bill
RE
08:11aHong Kong's former chief judge says upholding rule of law not political
RE
08:10aXiaomi revenue surges 64%, prepares autonomous driving expansion
RE
08:09aGerman recovery to continue despite new COVID wave, says minister
RE
08:08aToshiba in talks with four investment firms for strategic ideas -sources
RE
08:06aDOLLAR TREE : Analysis-Higher U.S. food benefits give legs to dollar stores' fresh food push
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2Wall Street to hold fire in record high territory
3Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream
4CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..

HOT NEWS