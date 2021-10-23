S.Africa cbank: policy will adjust if there's risk that rising inflation becomes persistent

"Should there be a risk that the rise in inflation is persistent and not transitory, there is no question that policy will have to adjust," Governor Lesetja Kganyago said. "But what you can't do is to act pre-emptively or hastily in a manner that chokes the nascent economic recovery."

He added that he did not think there was a risk of the 2013 "taper tantrum," when a Fed announcement that it would begin cutting back on bond purchases led to a sharp sell-off in emerging market assets.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Tim Cocks)