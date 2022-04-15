Log in
S.Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods on east coast

04/15/2022 | 07:04am EDT
South African President Ramaphosa meets with people who lost family members during flooding in Clermont

DURBAN (Reuters) -South African authorities were releasing emergency funds on Friday to help tens of thousands of people left without shelter, water and power after flash floods washed away homes and roads and killed more than 300 people on the country's east coast.

This week's floods in Kwazulu-Natal Province have knocked out power lines, shut down water services, disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports and strewn highways and beaches with debris. More than 40,000 people have been affected.

As the Indian Ocean warms owing to human emissions of heat-trapping gases, scientists believe it is battering Africa's southeastern coast with more violent storms and floods -- a trend likely to worsen dramatically in the next few decades.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told TV station Newsroom Afrika that an initial one billion rand ($68.3 million) for emergency relief was available for immediate use. Local authorities have estimated the damage at several billion rand.

"We are still at an emergency relief stage. There is a need for speed in this matter," Godongwana said. "The first phase is to get professionals to make an assessment of the damage and the cost. The second phase is going to be a recovery and repair."

Local TV stations showed volunteers clearing plastic containers, piles of bamboo and driftwood from Durban beachfront. On other beaches, holidaymakers took advantage of a lull before the rains were due to resume later on Friday.

Local authorities put the death toll from the floods so far at 341, but say this could rise further. The province was declared a disaster area on Wednesday to enable emergency relief funds to start flowing.

Local climate campaigners are calling for greater investment to help communities better prepare for weather shocks. Ministers were arriving in Durban on Friday to assess the damage.

At a silent procession in Durban to mark the start of the Easter weekend, Christian worshippers laid flowers on a cross.

"There are so many reasons to lose hope at this time," Raymond Perry, a director of Christian charity The Dennis Hurley Centre. "The Christian message is: even in the face of despair there is hope."

($1 = 14.6416 rand)

(Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
