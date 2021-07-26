Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's Amplats earnings soar on higher metals prices, output

07/26/2021 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - A pit head is seen at the Tumela Mine in Thabazimbi

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African miner Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) reported on Monday a 572% surge in interim earnings and paid a record dividend as higher metals prices and increased output boosted profits.

Amplats reported headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in South Africa, for the six months ended June 30 of 176.47 rand ($11.88) per share versus 26.27 rand a year earlier.

The miner declared an interim dividend of 175 rand per share, consisting of both a base dividend and a special dividend, compared to 10.23 rand a year earlier.

High prices for metals extracted by Amplats, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, have boosted profits with the average rand prices for the platinum group metals (PGM) it mines up 29% during the period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the period rose 385% to a record 63.3 billion rand with net cash at the end of the period at 57.6 billion rand.

The precious metals miner said refined production during the half-year increased by 128% to 2,326,700 ounces, boosted by the completion of the rebuild of unit A at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) processing facility in 2020.

Amplats declared force majeure and cut its production outlook after an explosion at the ACP plant last year halted processing activity.

($1 = 14.8542 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aDollar dips ahead of Fed meeting, cryptocurrencies jump
RE
03:55aDollar dips ahead of Fed meeting, cryptocurrencies jump
RE
03:54aHong kong's hang seng china enterprises index extends fall, down more than 5%
RE
03:51aHong kong's hang seng index extends fall, down more than 4%
RE
03:47aHong kong's hang seng property index falls more than 3% in afternoon trade
RE
03:35aChina shares tumble on regulatory clampdown; education firms selloff heavily
RE
03:35aSouth Africa's Mango Airlines to enter business rescue, says SAA interim CEO
RE
03:34aS.Africa's Amplats earnings soar on higher metals prices, output
RE
03:30aGold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus
RE
03:19aGerman Bund yield edges back to 5-month lows as stocks wobble
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2Asia stocks hit 2021 lows as China skids, funds favour Wall St
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips second-quarter earnings beat forecast as pandemic f..
4China's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules
5China shares tumble on regulatory clampdown; education firms selloff heavily

HOT NEWS