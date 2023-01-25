Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S.Africa's Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production

01/25/2023 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chickens are seen at a poultry farm outside Klerksdorp in the North West province

HARARE (Reuters) - Astral Foods expects a 90% plunge in mid-year profit, the poultry processor said on Wednesday, citing rolling power cuts in South Africa that have hit production and hiked costs.

One of South Africa's largest poultry firms, Astral processes nearly six million chickens per week and accounts for about a quarter of the country's broiler meat production.

The company supplies chicken meat to major fast-food brands in the country, as well as wholesale and retail outlets.

It expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - to drop to 1.42 rand ($0.0828) in the six months to March 2023, from 14.20 rand during the same period a year earlier.

"The poultry division has experienced severe operational disruptions through 1Q2023 due to Eskom load shedding. This has continued and led to abnormal additional costs as well as substantial production cutbacks of at least 12 million broiler placements for the 1H2023," Astral Foods said in a trading update.

Ageing coal-fired power stations, corrupt coal procurement deals and criminal sabotage have impacted utility Eskom's capacity to supply adequate electricity to South African businesses and households, which are having to go for as long as 10 hours without power.

Erratic electricity supplies affect poultry ventilation systems, slaughter schedules and chicken processing. Delayed slaughter schedules also lead to additional feeding costs.

($1 = 17.1512 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAL FOODS LIMITED 1.91% 159.68 End-of-day quote.-1.89%
ASTRAL LIMITED -1.46% 1979.8 Delayed Quote.2.34%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.10% 495.51 Real-time Quote.7.53%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.10% 2114.71 Real-time Quote.6.85%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.14% 178.925 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.32% 165.79 Real-time Quote.7.74%
Latest news "Economy"
04:44aEU to Seek 'Firm But Proportionate' Response to US Inflation Reduction Act
DJ
04:40aS.Africa's Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production
RE
04:38aNatural disasters caused $313 billion economic loss in 2022 - Aon
RE
04:33aIfo economist sees Germany dodging recession, optimism spreading
RE
04:31aDefiant Indian students to hold more screenings of BBC documentary on Modi
RE
04:29aGerman business morale brightens further in January - Ifo
RE
04:21aIndia's Jyothy Labs Q3 profit tops view on fabric care boost
RE
04:19aECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members
RE
04:19aCholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi as outbreak spreads
RE
04:09aFTSE 100 Rises After Asian Stocks Rally
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORP : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
3BAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5NOVARTIS AG : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS