Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's Capitec declares FY dividend, reports 27% profit drop

04/13/2021 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec declared an annual dividend of 1,600 cents ($1.10) per share on Tuesday, when it also reported a 27% decline in full-year profit.

Capitec had already flagged in March that its profits for the year could drop by up to 29% as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which has hit banks by prompting a sharp increase in bad debt charges, interest rate cuts and less fee income from transactional activity.

The bank was the last of South Africa's major lenders to clarify its dividend position after the central bank relaxed guidance against them. Analysts had expected it would pay out.

It said it had made its decision after considering the adequacy of its forecast capital and profitability levels. The company declared a dividend of 755 cents per share a year earlier.

Capitec is often thought to be more exposed to economic downturns than its peers because of a historic focus on lower-income consumers and unsecured lending, which relies solely on their promise to repay.

However, it suffered one of the lowest annual profit declines reported among its main rivals in recent months.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 3,966 cents for the year to Feb. 28, compared with 5,428 cents a year earlier and in the middle of its forecast range.

That included a 7.36 billion rand ($504.41 million) charge for bad debts, and a 1 million rand loss at its business bank, which it acquired in 2019 but had until December held as a subsidiary within its group rather than a unit within the bank.

($1 = 14.5914 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christopher Cushing Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aUK Economy Grew in February as EU Trade Recovered
DJ
02:32aSudan's annual inflation rate rises to 341% in March
RE
02:30aNikkei gains as glass firms, department stores shine on upbeat earnings
RE
02:30aBritain's JD Sports sees profit rise for 2022 as stores reopen
RE
02:28aUK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing
RE
02:24aUK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing
RE
02:21aDeliveroo and Sainsbury's expand delivery trial to 100 stores
RE
02:20a'DEEDS, NOT WORDS' : mining firms reshape boardrooms as investors demand sustainability
RE
02:20aALIBABA  : Some investors lukewarm on China's Ant Group if IPO is revived after revamp
RE
02:15aS.Africa's Capitec declares FY dividend, reports 27% profit drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy
3Microsoft doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy
4Asia shares bounce on strong China trade data
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : cuts bonuses following Archegos loss - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ