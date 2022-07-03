Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's Eskom extends daily power cuts for next week amid capacity shortage

07/03/2022 | 08:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mapota works next to a paraffin lamp in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Sunday it would extend daily power cuts all through next week as generation capacity shortage continues.

Striking workers, delay in maintenance and creaking old thermal power plants have forced the monopoly power supplier of South Africa to implement one of the worst power cuts in more than two years.

"As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load-shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages," the utility said in a statement, cautioning that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels.

The company will implement 'stage 6' level of power cut from Monday afternoon with lower levels in the remaining hours, it said

'Stage 6' is a level of power cut on an eight level system which essentially means Eskom will have to take off almost 6000 megawatts (MW) of capacity from the grid, and based on other levels, South Africans could see between six and eight hours of power cut in a day.

Eskom has a nominal generation capacity of just over 45,000 MW out of which 3384 MW is on planned maintenance, while another 18319 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, it said, forcing the company to implement the power cut.

While the company had been regularly implementing power cuts in the country since the beginning of the year, the power supply scenario worsened from last week as the company failed to agree on a wage deal with its workers. This led to the workers going on strike.

While any workers have returned to work, it is still not enough to fill the gap in maintenance delays and restore power supply, the company had said earlier in the week.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aS.Africa's Eskom extends daily power cuts for next week amid capacity shortage
RE
08:26aUzbekistan's president says there are casualties in provincial unrest
RE
08:18aGERMANY AND IRELAND TELL UK : No justification for breaking Brexit deal
RE
08:07aSri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel shipments - minister
RE
07:55aVisionary British theatre director Peter Brook dies aged 97
RE
07:51aChinese property developer Shimao misses repayment on $1 billion bond
RE
07:22aEgypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack -sources
RE
07:09aGermany's Scholz sees no COVID-related school closures, lockdowns
RE
06:58aSA's Eskom Says Stage 6 Loadshedding Will Be Implemented On Monday Afternoon
RE
06:58aS.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM : Cautions public it will sti…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fire at Mongstad will have impact on output -Equinor
2Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
3NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…
4Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients - Sonatrach's CEO
5Softbank's Fortress offers to buy Japan's Sogo & Seibu - Nikkei

HOT NEWS