Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's Eskom increases length of daily power cut for start of week

05/15/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South Africa's Eskom power cuts

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it would increase the hours of daily power cut for Monday and Tuesday because it lost more generation capacity over the weekend.

The beleaguered company, which runs 15 ageing coal-fired power stations, resumed more than two hours of rolling power cut on Saturday between 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) and 10 p.m., after suspending it on Friday.

"On Monday and Tuesday evening, at the same times, load shedding will be implemented at Stage 3," Eskom said in a statement.

"Thereafter load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 for the rest of the week."

Stage 3 is a level of power cut on an eight-level system under which the utility implements a seven and a half hour rolling outage across the country. Stage 2 is a five-hour rolling blackout.

One unit at three different power stations broke down on Saturday evening, Eskom said, making a third of its capacity non-operational due to unplanned outages.

It has a nominal power generation capacity of just over 45,000 MW, according to its website.

Eskom warned on Wednesday that the country "desperately" needed between 4000 and 6000 MW of additional capacity and unless that demand is met, rolling blackouts will be a regular occurrence in Africa's most industrialised country.

This year, up to May 10, the utility has implemented 31 days of power cut, or load shedding as it is called locally, compared with 26 days in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30aEgypts supply minister says india’s ban on wheat exports does no…
RE
08:30aGerman Chancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
08:30aGerman Chancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
08:29aGunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack at supermarket in Buffalo
RE
08:18a'STEFANIA EXPRESS' : Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory
RE
08:16aThousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
RE
08:16aThousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
RE
08:10aEgypt has strategic wheat reserves for four months, says PM
RE
08:10aEgypt's pm says country has strategic reserves of wheat enough f…
RE
08:01aEgypt's pm says targets decreasing budget deficit to about 5% of…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS