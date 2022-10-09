S.Africa's Eskom says stage 2 loadshedding from Monday- Wednesday

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Actualités sectorielles
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Thématiques
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
Water
Europe's family businesses
The SPAC
Smart City
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Hydrogen
Let's all cycle!
The Cannabis Industry
Biotechnology
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
S.Africa's Eskom says stage 2 loadshedding from Monday- Wednesday
10/09/2022 | 07:49am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said on Sunday that stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented daily from Monday To Wednesday, at 16:00 till midnight.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:18a
Canada's economy has scope to slow with 'exceptionally high' vacant jobs -central bank gov
RE
09:33a
U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine
RE
09:22a
Saudi utility partly owned by Aramco and PIF sets IPO price range
RE
09:21a
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
RE
08:47a
'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blanket
RE
08:24a
Turkey's 'disinformation' bill to have pre-election 'chilling effect' -Europe watchdog
RE
08:16a
No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage - police
RE
07:50a
Lesotho's new party set for election win, early results show
RE
07:49a
S.Africa's Eskom says stage 2 loadshedding from Monday- Wednesday
RE
07:43a
Lesotho's new party set for election win, early results show
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
2
Cars queue to leave Crimea after bridge blast
3
Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
4
'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blank..
5
Turkey's 'disinformation' bill to have pre-election 'chilling effect' -..
More news
HOT NEWS
ADVANCED MICRO DEVIC.
-13.87%
Wall Street ends sharply lower as jobs report cements rate hike regime
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROU.
+15.63%
Ambac Settles With Bank of America for $1.84 Billion; Shares Soar
CANO HEALTH, INC.
+9.05%
Cano Health Shares Rally on Report of Exclusive Talks With CVS
LITHIUM AMERICAS COR.
-13.00%
Correction to Lithium Americas Shares Down 11% Article
MTY FOOD GROUP INC.
-6.83%
MTY Food Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on November 15, 2022
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS .
-2.42%
Knight Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Submission for Tafasitamab in Brazil
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave