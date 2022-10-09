Advanced search
S.Africa's Eskom says stage 2 loadshedding from Monday- Wednesday

10/09/2022 | 07:49am EDT
(Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said on Sunday that stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented daily from Monday To Wednesday, at 16:00 till midnight.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


