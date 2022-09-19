Advanced search
S.Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts to 'Stage 5' at midnight

09/19/2022 | 08:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Eskom extends daily power cuts for next week amid capacity shortage

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said on Monday that power outages would be reduced to "Stage 5" at midnight local time (2200 GMT) from "Stage 6".

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
