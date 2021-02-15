S.Africa's Eskom to spin off transmission business by end-2021 -CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power
firm Eskom aims to complete the legal separation of its
transmission unit by the end of 2021, its Chief Executive Andre
de Ruyter said on Monday, with the generation and distribution
units following in 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a plan to divide the
cash-strapped utility into three units in 2019, but the process
has stalled and nationwide blackouts have continued, damaging
the already fragile economy.
The plan to split the company, which supplies over 90% of
South Africa's electricity but is straining against the burden
of heavy debts and failing coal-fired plants, is designed to
smooth the firm's access to capital markets.
Eskom has debt net debt of between 460 billion and 485
billion rand ($34 billion), and is likely to record another
"substantial loss" in 2021, de Ruyter said in a live address on
YouTube.
Eskom is pinning its turnaround on the new structure and
increased reliance on renewable energy.
"Why do we prioritise transmission? It's to enable us to
demonstrate to private investors, in generation in particular,
that their bids will be fairly adjudicated compared to legacy
Eskom generation," said de Ruyter.
Some investors and analysts have said the separation could
trigger a default under Eskom's current loan agreements as it
involves the transfer a number of assets and liabilities.
Each of the three divisions were busy finalising their
balance sheets, de Ruyter said. "The underlying issue is how
much debt each of the divisions can and should be carrying."
"If all the actors in this ballet play their role and give
us those approvals as quickly as is required, we should have the
ITSMO (independent transmission system and market operator) in
place within the year."
($1 = 14.4465 rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Emma Rumney and
Barbara Lewis)