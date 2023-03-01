Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

S.Africa's Harmony Gold half-year profit up 18%

03/01/2023 | 12:31am EST
(Reuters) -South Africa's Harmony Gold on Wednesday posted an 18% increase in half-year profit, boosted by higher metal grades and prices.

Harmony's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the most common profit measure in South Africa - were 2.93 rand ($0.1603) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with 2.48 rand in the same period of the previous financial year.

The miner, which also has operations in Papua New Guinea, reported a 5% decline in gold production to 740,655 ounces from 778,879 ounces previously, following the closure of its Bambanani mine at the end of June 2022.

The lower output was offset by a 12% increase in the average rand gold price Harmony received during the six months - attributable to a stronger dollar - as well as a 5% improvement in average grades in the South African underground mines.

($1 = 18.2836 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.04% 463.51 Real-time Quote.0.24%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 2027.42 Real-time Quote.2.98%
GOLD 0.32% 1831.45 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.39% 151.79 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.09% 1070.33 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
SILVER 0.92% 21.072 Delayed Quote.-13.32%
