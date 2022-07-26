Log in
S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore half-year profit falls 50%

07/26/2022 | 03:16am EDT
To match Feature SAFRICA-KUMBA/EMPOWERMENT

(Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore on Tuesday reported a 50% decline in half-year profit, mainly attributed to lower iron ore prices.

Kumba's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - stood at 36.13 rand ($2.16) for the six months to June 30, compared with 72.82 rand last year.

Production at Kumba's two mines declined 13% to 17.8 million tonnes, largely due to excessive rains which impacted mining operations in the Northern Cape during the first quarter.

Kumba, which is 70% owned by Anglo American Plc, declared an interim dividend of 28.70 rand.

($1 = 16.7401 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.37% 2766.5 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
GOLD 0.46% 1726.97 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED 1.20% 463.77 End-of-day quote.0.80%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.40% 1015.14 Real-time Quote.-4.56%
SILVER 1.41% 18.6715 Delayed Quote.-20.45%
