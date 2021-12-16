Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's MTN appoints Charles Molapisi as country CEO

12/16/2021 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group on Wednesday named a new chief executive officer for its South African operations as part of a management overhaul as it sharpens its focus on the continent.

MTN is seeking to be the dominant presence in Africa across wireless and fixed line infrastructure and to offer a digital payments platform for individuals and enterprises.

To help oversee the strategy shift, it said it would make its group chief technology and information officer (CTIO) Charles Molapisi the CEO of its South African operations effective from Jan. 1.

Current CEO Godfrey Motsa will step down, but will be available until the end of June 2022 to ensure a smooth transition, MTN added.

One of Africa's biggest telecom companies, MTN, which competes with Vodacom, the African subsidiary of British telecom giant Vodafone Plc, has been selling its businesses in the Middle East as part of its more Africa-focused strategy, which it wants to see in place by 2025.

Among other management changes announced on Wednesday, the company also promoted Mazen Mroue as Group CTIO from Feb. 1. He is the Chief Operating Officer of MTN Nigeria.

"The changes we are announcing today are about enhancing the structures needed to execute on our Ambition 2025 strategy," MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said in a statement.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 1.09% 165.274 Delayed Quote.23.86%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.07% 516.69 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
MTN GROUP LIMITED 2.25% 173.38 End-of-day quote.188.05%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.65% 168.33 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED -0.90% 132.14 End-of-day quote.6.23%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.66% 112 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aIndian edtech startup Byju's in talks to go public via SPAC route - Bloomberg News
RE
03:49aFrench recovery slows down in December as Omicron weighs - PMI
RE
03:44aSwiss National Bank keeps expansive policy despite more expensive franc
RE
03:39aChina says concerns about safety of Lithuanian diplomats groundless
RE
03:39aNARODNA SKUPSTINA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE : PFG with Hungary Visits Hungarian Parliament
PU
03:34aS.Africa's MTN appoints Charles Molapisi as country CEO
RE
03:32aTelecom Italia issues third profit warning in a year
RE
03:31aChinese envoy to Japan calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics
RE
03:30aGerman wages barely grew in 2021 despite skyrocketing inflation
RE
03:28aGlobal rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
3Asian stocks extend rally as upbeat Fed stokes risk appetite
4General Announcement::Corporate Disclosure
5Volkswagen 2021 sales to be just below 9 million vehicles - Manager Mag..

HOT NEWS