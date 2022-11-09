Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S.Africa's Northam steps up bidding war with formal offer for RBPlat

11/09/2022 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A truck drives past the entrance to the Royal Bafokeng Platinum Rasimone mine near Phokeng in the North West province

(Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum on Wednesday presented a formal offer to acquire mid-tier miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum, escalating a takeover battle with bigger rival Impala Platinum.

Impala's plans to buy RBPlat, announced last November, were immediately followed by Northam's announcement that it had acquired a 33% stake in the miner, triggering a bidding war that has gone on for months and shows no sign of abating.

"Northam is pleased to announce its intention to pursue the business combination by way of a voluntary offer by Northam Holdings to RBPlat shareholders to acquire all the RBPlat Shares in issue... for an offer consideration representing 172.70 rand ($9.72) per offer share," the company said.

Both Northam, which currently owns 34.52% of RBPlat, and Impala, the biggest shareholder with 40.71%, covet RBPlat's large, shallow, high-quality assets.

Impala is one of the world's top five platinum producers, with 2.27 million ounce platinum group metal production in 12 months to June 30 2022. Northam seeks to add RBPlat's output to its 716,488 ounce 2021 production as part of its strategy to scale the 1 million ounce threshold. RBPlat produced 467,000 ounces in 2021.

Northam, which plans to issue a circular for the transaction on Dec. 7, said its offer could be all cash or a combination of cash and shares. Impala's offer is a split of 90 rand cash and 0.3 Impala shares.

If Impala Platinum does not accept the offer, then Northam said it would pay 152.42 rand in cash and the remaining 20.28 rand in shares.

Impala Platinum told Reuters it was reviewing Northam's announcement.

South Africa's state-owned fund manager, Public Investment Corporation, holds 9.42% of RBPlats, making it a potential kingmaker in the bidding war. The PIC is also the biggest shareholder in both Impala and Northam, with 20% and 17%, respectively.

($1 = 17.7671 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.15% 201.48 End-of-day quote.-10.45%
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.36% 189.48 End-of-day quote.-9.56%
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED 0.35% 151.53 End-of-day quote.-3.06%
Latest news "Economy"
04:58aHungary's government imposes price caps on eggs and potatoes -PM's chief of staff
RE
04:55aS.Africa's Gold Fields rise after Yamana promises to pay $300 million break fee
RE
04:52aS.Africa's Northam steps up bidding war with formal offer for RBPlat
RE
04:52aVodafone to sell slice of Vantage Towers to KKR, other investors
RE
04:47aShow us the money: Developing world at COP27 seeks climate finance details
RE
04:46aKremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
RE
04:42aBritain's Revolution Beauty CEO to step down amid accounting probe
RE
04:40aCzech proposed power revenue cap to bring much higher revenue than expected, minister says
RE
04:35aM&S says no threat to Christmas turkey supplies from avian flu
RE
04:33aPressure growing on Germany to accept gas price cap - Czech minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
2Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022
3German chemicals distributor Brenntag Q3 profit beats expectations
4Iveco N : Group 2022 Third Quarter Results
5Alfen N : 22Q3 trading update

HOT NEWS