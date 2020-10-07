S.Africa's Pick n Pay flags 60% profit fall on COVID-19 restrictions

Reported headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the 26-weeks to Aug. 30 is seen falling to between 36.61 cents and 45.64 cents from 91.28 cents in the 26-weeks ended Sept. 1 2019.

Trade restrictions impacted up to 20% of the group's revenue at different stages of the nationwide lockdown, and disproportionately affected higher-margin categories like liquor, clothing and general merchandise, the retailer said.

Reduced trading hours, limits on the number of customers in stores and temporary store closures following positive Covid-19 cases among staff, all took their toll on sales.

As a result, group turnover rose marginally by 2.6%, with like-for-like growth of 1%. Liquor and tobacco sales fell 47.5%, while clothing sales decreased 4.2% in South Africa.

Core retail sales, which include food, groceries and general merchandise, however, rose 8.7%.

Pick n Pay, which will release its results on Oct. 20, incurred costs totalling 250 million rand ($15 million) related to COVID-19 safety measures and a voluntary severance programme.

($1 = 16.6463 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Elaine Hardcastle)