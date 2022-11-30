Advanced search
S.Africa's Ramaphosa has case to answer for violating oath of office: panel report

11/30/2022 | 01:53pm EST
South African panel to make recommendation on possible Ramaphosa impeachment in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -An independent panel appointed by the speaker of South Africa's parliament on Wednesday found preliminary evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office and should face further scrutiny on his ability to stay in office.

The recommendations were made by a three-member panel set up to inquire if Ramaphosa should be impeached after millions of dollars in cash were discovered at his private farm.

The report also found Ramaphosa "may be guilty of a serious violation" of the constitution.

"In all the circumstances, we think that the evidence presented to the Panel, prima facie, establishes that the President may be guilty of a serious violation of certain sections of the constitution," the report found.

Ramaphosa denied that he had violated the oath of his office and would make an announcement in response to the report.

"I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me," Ramaphosa said in a statement issued by the South African presidency.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.14% 473.1 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 2.39% 2032.8 Real-time Quote.0.01%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.34% 156.69 Real-time Quote.-12.55%
