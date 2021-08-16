S.Africa's Sasol turns a profit on higher product prices, restructuring

Its headline earnings per share - the key measure of corporate profit in South Africa - came at 39.53 rand for the year that ended June 30, from a per share headline loss of 11.50 rand recorded a year earlier.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - a measure of profit from operations - stood at 48.42 billion rand ($3.29 billion) for the year, a 38% rise from the previous year.

Earnings were, however, impacted by non-cash adjustments, such as impairments and asset disposals, to the tune of 15.4 billion rand, Sasol said.

The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel faced a heavy blow last year when the COVID-19 pandemic saw fuel demand and prices fall off the cliff.

Its share prices tanked and investors wrote-off the company, which was struggling with a mountain of debt, as one on the brink of bankruptcy.

But a raft of asset sales and cash conservation efforts coupled with recovery in demand gave the company a much needed lifeline.

"This performance was underpinned by a strong cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance, despite the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse weather events," the company said.

However, Sasol decided not to declare a dividend in an effort to conserve cash, but said the restoration of dividend was a "key priority."

($1 = 14.7286 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Krishna Chandra Eluri)