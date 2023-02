Sibanye said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of between 6.19 rand ($0.3394) and 6.84 rand ($0.3751) for the year ended December 31, 2022, down from 12.72 rand the previous year.

($1 = 18.2357 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely)