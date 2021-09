Steinhoff announced on Monday it would sell 370 million shares in the furniture and clothing retailer - or almost 10% of its total stock - via an accelerated bookbuild.

It sold the stock at a price of 19.75 rand per share, a 9% discount to Pepkor's closing value on Monday. It retains a 50.1% stake in the company.

($1 = 14.1620 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Louise Heavens)