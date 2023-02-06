Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S.Africa's Thungela says emerging markets will want coal for decades

02/06/2023 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bucket wheel excavator processes coal near Witbank

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's no. 2 coal miner Thungela Resources expects strong coal demand from emerging markets for at least two decades and believes it can attract funding for as long as returns are attractive, its CEO said on Monday.

Climate capaigners are opposed to the continued use of coal as it is the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel, but the industry sees scope for high profits.

Coal demand and prices have surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, which led some European countries to switch from lower carbon gas to coal because of the disruption of energy supplies.

"I have no doubt in my mind that coal is here to stay for a lot longer than most people predict," July Ndlovu, chief executive at Thungela told Reuters on the sidelines of an African mining conference in Cape Town.

The highest demand is likely to be from emerging markets in Asia and Africa.

"We know that in those (emerging) markets coal use is likely to remain part of the energy mix for the next two decades, maybe three," he said.

Thungela, primarily a coal exporter with assets only in South Africa, was hit by port and rail bottlenecks in the country last year that caused the loss of almost 600,000 tonnes of exports.

It also took the brunt of rolling power cuts in the country that curtailed its production.

As a result, it has sought ways to diversify.

Last week it agreed to buy a 85% stake in Ensham coal mine in Australia from Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co for $240 million.

Ndlovu said the company will keep seeking opportunities to buy coal or other bulk commodities, but it is less keen to join the race for battery metals such as copper and cobalt.

He said funding for coal project acquisitions should not be difficult for the company given the prospects of returns.

"Where there are attractive returns there is always going to be funding," he said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Wendell Roelf; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Promit Mukherjee and Wendell Roelf


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -2.30% 469.7 Real-time Quote.5.10%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.18% 2097.08 Real-time Quote.8.25%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 2.92% 3170 Delayed Quote.0.33%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.62% 155.43 Real-time Quote.4.70%
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED 1.27% 234.79 End-of-day quote.-18.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.78% 71.1369 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
Latest news "Economy"
10:19aCameroonian businessman arrested after journalist's murder
RE
10:18aFrance moves to block access to pornography sites for minors
RE
10:17aGhana debt swap deal 'good for you', finance minister tells retirees
RE
10:17aNigerian senator and family on trial in UK over organ harvesting plot
RE
10:16aEXPLAINER - Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?
RE
10:16aS.Africa's Thungela says emerging markets will want coal for decades
RE
10:16aBotswana sees 2023 growth of 4%, plans infrastructure drive
RE
10:16aPope says Church conservatives exploited death of ex-pope Benedict
RE
10:14aBotswana sees 2023 growth of 4%, plans infrastructure drive
RE
10:12aTREASURIES-Yields hit four-week highs, Fed expected to hike above 5%
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
3Cora Gold : Corporate Presentation Q1 2023
4Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
5Asia shares slip, dollar up as U.S. rate outlook shifts

HOT NEWS