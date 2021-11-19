Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's Tiger Brands profit hit by civil unrest, product recall

11/19/2021 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of South Africa's Tiger Brands original products, are seen on a shelf at an outlet of retailer Woolworths in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands reported on Friday a decline of 6% in annual earnings, hit by one-off costs from a recall of canned vegetables and civil unrest in July.

The maker of popular brands such as Jungle Oats, Albany bread and Tastic rice said headline earnings per share from continuing operations for the year ended Sept.30 fell to 1,127 cents from 1,196 cents reported in 2020.

Starting as sporadic protests over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, the July unrest quickly escalated into arson and looting that damaged hundreds of businesses as anger over poverty and inequality boiled over.

Tiger Brands also recalled about 20 million canned vegetable products from the KOO and Hugo's range in July as the cans were suspected to have defective seam welds that posed a risk of leaks.

The costs related to these amounted to 732 million rand ($46.89 million), pre-tax.

As a result of these costs, operating income from continuing operations declined to 2.2 billion rand from 2.5 billion rand the previous year.

Total revenue increased by 4% to 31 billion rand, underpinned by price inflation of 7%, which was partially offset by an overall volume decrease of 2%.

Gross margin and operating margin declined by 5.3% to 28.5%and by 13.3% to 7.2%, respectively, under pressure due to the high level of agricultural commodity cost push not being fully recovered through selling price increases.

Consumer goods companies face soaring prices of raw materials such as energy, edible oils and packaging, as well as higher transport costs as economies recover from the pandemic.

Tiger Brands declared a dividend of 506 cents per share for the year.

($1 = 15.6123 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile DludlaMtambo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aChina foreign ministry, on taiwan opening office in lithuania , says lithuania will have to pay for what it did
RE
02:22aChina foreign ministry, on taiwan opening office in lithuania , says will take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereinty
RE
02:21aInsurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount
RE
02:21aNikkei rises on chipmakers, energy boost; SoftBank drops
RE
02:17aOil rises as investors look past possible reserve releases
RE
02:13aNationwide profit more than doubles on UK economic rebound
RE
02:13aIMF urges China to address financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion
RE
02:12aS.Africa's Tiger Brands profit hit by civil unrest, product recall
RE
02:12aUK RETAIL SALES RISE BY 0.8% IN OCTOBER : Ons
RE
02:10aFrance unemployment marginally higher in third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Annou..
3Asia sits out equities rally as Alibaba slides
4Fed policymakers start penciling in earlier U.S. rate hikes
5Magseis Fairfield awarded a 4D OBN contract in the GoM

HOT NEWS