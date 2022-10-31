S.Africa's Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals

Transnet workers went on strike for nearly two weeks from Oct. 6, paralysing freight rail and port operations and throttling exports from Africa's most advanced economy.

Force majeure declared in its automotive, bulk and multi-purpose terminals was lifted on Oct. 21 but backlogs and the impact on operations meant force majeure at its container terminals remained in place.

"This follows successful implementation of recovery plans to stabilise operational performance and efficiencies across all container handling terminals," Transnet said in a statement. "The terminals are now ready to return to pre-strike planning of operations, which promote maximum imports and exports."

