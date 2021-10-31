S.Africa's Transnet shuts down fuel pipeline after fire, three dead

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned
logistics firm Transnet said on Sunday its petroleum pipeline in
Durban has been shut down after a fire that broke out nearby in
a botched fuel theft attempt in which three people died.
Further investigations were ongoing, Transnet said.
"The Transnet Pipelines National Operations Centre
immediately shut down the pipeline and activated the emergency
response plan," the company said in a statement.
"Remediation work and business continuity management
processes have been activated. The current focus is to
extinguish the fire and minimise the impact on the community and
environment."
Transnet said three people died in the attempted fuel theft
incident. A company spokesperson said the deceased were not
Transnet employees.
The company said there has been an unprecedented spate of
fuel theft incidents on its pipelines and the associated
infrastructure during the last two years.
"Due to the inherent dangers of tampering with high pressure
petroleum pipelines, these incidents have resulted in fire and
other asset damage, as well as environmental incidents, with
high remediation costs," Transnet said.
"We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to stop
this criminal activity and keep the pipelines and surrounding
communities safe."
