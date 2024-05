(Reuters) - South Africa's Woolworths expects annual earnings to be more than 20% lower than the prior year, partly impacted by the sale of its David Jones business and as consumers cut down on discretionary spending, the retailer said on Thursday.

Woolworths, which also operates in Australia, said trading conditions in the second half to date have been tougher than expected for its apparel businesses.

