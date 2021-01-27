Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's biggest coal exporter says 2020 exports fell to 70.2 million tonnes

01/27/2021 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Wednesday that its 2020 coal exports fell to 70.2 million tonnes from 72.2 million tonnes in 2019, weighed down by COVID-19 disruptions.

Africa's largest coal export facility said 92% of its exports went to Asia last year, with India and Pakistan being the largest takers.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:20aS.Africa's biggest coal exporter says 2020 exports fell to 70.2 million tonnes
RE
06:14aFrance's Unemployment Rate Fell in 4Q
DJ
06:11aSterling gets vaccine boost to hit 8-month high vs euro
RE
06:03aFed on hold as officials weigh pandemic against vaccines, fiscal support
RE
05:52aBritain may raise contactless ceiling after pandemic payment surge
RE
05:44aReluctance to Spend Throttles India's Growth Long After Covid-19 Lockdowns Ended
DJ
05:44aFed Likely to Keep Interest Rates Near Zero as Economy Stumbles
DJ
05:43aFACTBOX : The Brexit impact so far: paperwork, process and higher prices
RE
05:42aGold under pressure as dollar rebounds ahead of U.S. Fed verdict
RE
05:38aSINOMACH CHINA NATIONAL MACHINERY INDUSTRY CORPO : CUC incubates Asia's largest waste pyrolysis and gasification project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
3GameStop extends Reddit driven hyper-rally after Musk tweet
4'CRAZY AND EVIL': Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies
5CHINA TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE H : EXCLUSIVE: Sinopharm-led consortium plans $3.3 billion take-private of ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ