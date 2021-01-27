S.Africa's biggest coal exporter says 2020 exports fell to 70.2 million tonnes
01/27/2021 | 06:20am EST
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Wednesday that its 2020 coal exports fell to 70.2 million tonnes from 72.2 million tonnes in 2019, weighed down by COVID-19 disruptions.
Africa's largest coal export facility said 92% of its exports went to Asia last year, with India and Pakistan being the largest takers.
