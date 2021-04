The country's central bank said it had found the weaknesses in Deutsche's branch following an inspection conducted in 2019.

A penalty of 28 million rand ($1.91 million) has been imposed on Deutsche Bank, SARB said.

It imposed another sanction for a similar reason on life insurer Discovery Life Limited with a penalty of 500,000 rand.

($1 = 14.6316 rand)

