S.Africa's lower lending rate could stay for next two years - deputy governor

10/07/2020 | 09:49am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation is likely to remain within the target range of between 3% and 6%, allowing the Reserve Bank (SARB) to keep an "accommodative" rate stance for at least the next two years, deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana said on Wednesday.

"Baring materialisation of upside risks, this benign inflation outlook should allow the SARB to maintain an accommodative stance for most of the coming two years, and only withdraw stimulus in a gradual fashion," Tshazibana said in a speech to a fixed income conference, published on the bank's website.

Headline consumer price-growth has ticked up gradually in the months following the easing of strict lockdown restrictions, rising to 3.1% year-on-year in August having fallen to a 15-year low of 2.1% in May.

Lower inflation combined with the need to support the COVID-19 hit economy has seen the bank cut lending rates by 275 basis points since March to a record low.

But at its most recent policy meeting the bank surprised expectations by keeping rates unchanged, and on Tuesday in its bi-annual policy review again signalled the end of its easing cycle, saying it wanted to allow time for the previous cuts to have an effect.

Tshazibana said the outlook for economic growth, which the bank sees contracting 8.2% in 2020, as well as that of the risk premium demand by investors to hold government bonds was uncertain, making an "equilibrium interest rate" difficult to achieve.

"At present, achieving our goals appears consistent with a relatively low level of interest rates, in the next year or two, compared with the average of earlier cycles," said Tshazibana

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

