S.Africa's new finance minister says he will not change fiscal plan

Godongwana, addressing his first investor call organised by global bank HSBC and South Africa's Standard Bank, said a large public sector wage bill and financial pressure from state-owned enterprises posed a risk to South Africa's fiscal framework.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Godongwana in a cabinet reshuffle on Aug. 5 after the former finance minister Tito Mboweni requested to step aside.

There were concerns amongst the investor community that the appointment of a new finance minister would derail the fiscal consolidation path planned by Mboweni who had projected that South Africa's debt to GDP ratio would stabilise around 88.9% by 2025/26.

"We don't have different mandates and from that perspective, there will be continuity in terms of the fiscal and sustainable fiscal plan he (Mboweni) has chosen," the new finance minister said.

South Africa's public debt currently stands at around 80% of GDP, and the government spends more on servicing this debt than on basic education or health every year. Mboweni had said last month that a fifth of tax revenue now goes to debt service.

Godongwana said state revenues are under pressure from various fiscal challenges including a huge public sector wage bill and debt-laden state-owned companies, which have sought constant government bailouts.

However, higher commodity prices have meant more tax revenues, especially from mining companies, giving the National Treasury "some level of comfort", he said.

The new minister also said major structural reforms would continue, including those in power generation, the telecommunication sector, and port operations.

