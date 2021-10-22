Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's rand firms in early trade as risk appetite returns

10/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday as firm commodity prices and a surprise interest payment by China Evergrande Group late on Thursday brought confidence back to emerging markets.

But a strong dollar driven by healthy earnings in the U.S. kept the local currency in check.

At 0640 GMT, the rand was trading at 14.63 against the dollar, 0.27% firmer than its previous close and on path to end the week almost flat after flirting with highs of 14.39 mid week.

The currency usually benefits when investors are willing to take on more risk in developing countries.

With stronger commodity prices, a commodity-driven economy such as South Africa offers strong prospects and hence investors bet on the local currency.

However, a lingering fear the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in November, which could lead to a fall in commodities prices, is keeping a lid on the rand from strengthening further.

"The rand is currently quoted at R14.66 in the Far East this morning. A break above R14.70 could see the rand test the next R14.85 target, but this is likely to depend on further dollar recovery," said Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE.

China Evergrande paid a dollar bond interest payment due Sept. 23 days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default, bringing faith back to emerging markets, albeit temporarily.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aKazakhstan central bank seen raising rate to 9.75% in October
RE
04:00aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Equities eye third week of gains after tech boost, dollar dips
RE
04:00aEuro zone business growth slowed in October as prices soared -PMI
RE
03:58aHotel owner IHG says business travel returning after busy summer season
RE
03:55aS.Africa's Aspen agrees drug portfolio sale to Swiss firm Acino
RE
03:54aS.Africa's rand firms in early trade as risk appetite returns
RE
03:45aEuro zone inflation expectations hit highest level in years
RE
03:41aChina Evergrande lines up funds to pay interest, avert default -source
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's Eskom says had fruitful discussions with Western climate envoys
RE
03:39aSoftBank in talks to sell French robotics business to Germany's United Robotics -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea con..
3U.S. regulators unveil blueprint to tackle financial climate risks
4SoftBank : Tech stampede as investors hunt Latin American unicorns
5Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..

HOT NEWS