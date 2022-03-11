Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa's rand firms on hints of positive talks between Russia, Ukraine

03/11/2022 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's rand firmed on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been some progress in talks with Ukraine, even as reports of its forces regrouping around Kyiv emerged.

At 1545 GMT, the rand was trading at 15.0144 against the dollar, 0.12% stronger than its previous close.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, without sharing many details.

The rand had been gaining strength this week and was set to end 2.5% stronger from its close last Friday on the back of stronger commodity prices and a steady positive foreign fund inflow into the debt and equity market, as concerns around Russia mounted.

Even though the South African currency is considered a riskier asset, it has gained favour as higher prices of gold, palladium and coal boosted prospects of higher export income for the country.

"Looking at the rand, we are somewhat surprised that it has been so impervious to the negative EM (emerging market) sentiment," a note from Anchor Capital said.

"For now, the nature of our export basket, high interest rates and limited contagion mean that we are being treated as one of the 'good' currencies to own," the note said, but cautioned that if the tension from the Ukraine crises escalates further and the price of crude oil keeps increasing, the rand would "capitulate."

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which have been touching record highs until early this week, have started to ease as commodity prices cooled off, pushing the main indexes to close at a net loss this week.

The benchmark all-share index ended down 0.28% at 73,686 points on Friday and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies closed down 0.36% at 67,331 points.

However the fall in the indexes was partly cushioned by the country's well-capitalised private banks where shares had been strengthening on the back of solid earnings. The bank index closed up 2.62% on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 16 basis points at 9.740%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Rachel Savage and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.30638 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.78642 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.60% 16.46143 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.59% 1.09478 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.013076 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.78% 0.68222 Delayed Quote.0.01%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.83% 131.875 Delayed Quote.78.15%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.10% 15.03725 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aU.N. political chief says need for negotiations to stop war in Ukraine 'could not be more urgent'
RE
11:35aProtesters at energy conference find support for their cause - Ukraine
RE
11:29aDollar edges up after Putin's comment about progress in Ukraine talks
RE
11:26aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
11:25aIndia says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
RE
11:23aDiscovery shareholders approve WarnerMedia acquisition
RE
11:22aAs EV demand rises, Biden officials warm to new mines
RE
11:22aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
11:21aS.Africa's rand firms on hints of positive talks between Russia, Ukraine
RE
11:20aTexas top court deals blow to clinics seeking to block abortion law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2S&P 500 struggles for direction as Meta Platforms, Ukraine crisis weigh
3China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
4Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
5Stocks mixed after Putin sees 'positive shifts' in Ukraine talks

HOT NEWS