Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S. Africa says farewell to 'national conscience' Tutu

01/01/2022 | 11:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

South Africa bode farewell to late Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his state funeral on Saturday (January 1).

The service took place in Cape Town's St George's Cathedral, where for years he preached against racial injustice.

Tutu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, died last Sunday aged 90.

Delivering the main eulogy, President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the anti-apartheid hero as a "crusader in the struggle for freedom".

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been our moral compass but he's also been our national conscience. Even after the advent of democracy, he did not hesitate to draw attention, often harshly, to our short comings as leaders of the democratic state."

Ramaphosa then handed over the national flag to Tutu's widow, Nomalizo Leah, known as "Mama Leah."

She sat in a wheelchair in the front row of the congregation, draped in a purple scarf, the color of her husband's clerical robes.

Ramaphosa wore a matching necktie.

Tutu's daughter, Reverend Nontombi Naomi Tutu, also paid tribute.

"Many of the messages we received have said 'thank you for sharing him with the world'. Well it actually is a two-way street. Because we shared him with the world, you shared part of the love you held for him with us. And so we are thankful."

Tutu's body will be cremated and then his ashes interred behind the cathedral's pulpit in a private ceremony.

Widely revered across South Africa's racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a "Rainbow Nation", in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.

Earlier this week, hundreds of well-wishers queued to pay their last respects, as his body lay in state at the cathedral.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS, INC. -0.44% 9.09 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.56% 536.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.26% 1985.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PURPLE GROUP LIMITED 3.31% 2.81 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.39% 175.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pCalisto Tanzi, Parmalat founder convicted over huge 2003 bankruptcy, dies at 83
RE
12:04pEngland reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases, another record
RE
11:59aBrazil's Bolsonaro extends tax breaks for labor-intensive industries
RE
11:58aOmicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
11:38aS. Africa says farewell to 'national conscience' Tutu
RE
10:14aFrench new passenger car registrations fall 15% year on year in Dec
RE
09:37aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Statement by the Prime Minister on Haiti's Independence Day
PU
09:07aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Striding Forward Holding High the Banner of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind
PU
07:30aEU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green
RE
07:20aTurkey hikes energy prices; Istanbul monthly inflation highest in decade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2SoftBank : 2022 New Year's Message
3Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
4EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green
5Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..

HOT NEWS