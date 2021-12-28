S.Africa study suggests Omicron enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Research by South African scientists
suggests that Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity
against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that
people who were infected with Omicron, especially those who were
vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant.
The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people
who were infected with the Omicron variant in South Africa.
While the authors found that the neutralization of Omicron
increased 14-fold over 14 days after the enrollment, they also
found that there was a 4.4 fold increase of Delta virus
neutralization.
"The increase in Delta variant neutralization in individuals
infected with Omicron may result in decreased ability of Delta
to re-infect those individuals," the scientists said.
Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research
Institute in South Africa, said on Twitter on Monday that if
Omicron was less pathogenic as it looked from the South African
experience, "this will help push Delta out."
According to an earlier South African study, there is
reduced risk of hospitalization and severe disease in people
infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared with the
Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to
high population immunity.
The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa and
Hong Kong in November, has since spread worldwide and threatened
to overwhelm hospitals and disrupt travel plans this holiday
week.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)