Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa suspends Comair's air operator certificate - transport ministry

03/13/2022 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South Africa's Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula gestures during a news conference in Johannesburg

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa has suspended the air operator certificate for Comair as a precautionary measure for 24 hours, effectively grounding its fleet and affecting passengers using low-cost airline Kulula as well as British Airways flights, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

Comair has since 1996 serviced local and regional routes from South Africa under the British Airways livery as part of a license agreement.

"The regulator took this decision independently, in line with its mandate to oversee aviation safety," Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said in a statement.

The regulator, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), said in the past month Comair had experienced safety problems ranging from "engine failures, engine malfunction and landing gear malfunctions, amongst others".

"This is a precautionary suspension for a period of 24

hours, within which the operator must demonstrate to the regulator that the risk and safety management systems are effective in managing potential hazards," the SACAA said in a statement on its website.

"The operator has until tomorrow morning, Sunday, 13 March 2022 to meet the requirements from the regulator, failing which the approval will be suspended indefinitely, pending the satisfactory closing of the findings," said SACAA.

On the Kulula.com website the airline said its executive team was engaging with the regulator in a bid to resolve the issue.

The airline advised all passengers booked for Saturday not to travel to the airport unless they had made a booking on an alternative carrier.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.39% 566.69 Delayed Quote.5.37%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.06% 2102.79 Delayed Quote.5.93%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.58% 133.66 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. -2.20% 4010 End-of-day quote.-14.13%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.23% 183.58 Delayed Quote.4.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aS.Africa suspends Comair's air operator certificate - transport ministry
RE
03:00aUk defence ministry - russia is paying high price for each advan…
RE
01:59aUk defence ministry says russian forces advancing from crimea ar…
RE
01:58aUk defence ministry says russian forces are attempting to envelo…
RE
03/12China daily local symptomatic COVID cases more than triple
RE
03/12Zelenskiy urges for Russian ceasefire to end war
RE
03/12China daily local symptomatic COVID cases more than triple
RE
03/12TOP WRAP 3-Russia said to strike western Ukraine as Zelenskiy warns of desolation
RE
03/12Idaho activist Ammon Bundy arrested for trespassing in child welfare dispute
RE
03/12Australia's vaccine diplomacy in Pacific islands wards off Beijing - PM Morrison
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense agains..
2TOP WRAP 3-Russia said to strike western Ukraine as Zelenskiy warns of ..
3Bolsonaro says Petrobras profit 'absurd' but won't interfere with prici..
4UK DEFENCE MINISTRY - RUSSIA IS PAYING HIGH PRICE FOR EACH ADVAN…
5Biden counters court challenge to border policy

HOT NEWS