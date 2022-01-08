Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S.Africa telco MTN sides with regulator in spectrum auction rift

01/08/2022 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A shopper walks past an MTN shop at mall in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group said on Friday it has opposed a court application by rival Telkom SA seeking to halt a spectrum auction, in bid to prevent further delays to a process that has been stuck in a bureaucratic and legislative maze for years.

South Africa's third biggest telecoms company Telkom on Wednesday sought an urgent court order to prevent regulator ICASA from holding a spectrum auction in March, calling the auction process unlawful and illegal.

The move by Telkom, which won a court order last year forcing the regulator to review its auction process and delay it to March this year, could potentially delay the country's roll out of 5G and expansion of 4G capacity seen as critical for access to digital services and cheaper data costs.

"While the current ITA (Invitation to Apply) is not perfect, we believe the regulator has tried to strike a delicate balance for all players," Africa's biggest telecoms company said in a statement, adding that it had filed court papers to oppose Telkom's application.

ICASA on Wednesday censured Telkom's application calling the move "narrow and selfish".

Last year, ICASA was set to auction the spectrum when both Telkom and MTN objected to the process in separate filings, delaying what would have been the country's first spectrum auction in 14 years.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 0.37% 16.762 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.43% 536.59 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
MTN GROUP LIMITED -2.71% 167.1 End-of-day quote.-2.11%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.48% 175.63 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aBritish fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding from SoftBank - Sky News
RE
05:25aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
05:16aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
05:15aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
04:28aEXPLAINER : From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:26aRoyal Caribbean pauses some cruise operations due to Omicron concerns
RE
04:14aExplainer-From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:08aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Indo US Trade- Commerce gets a fillip with improving Agri Market Access
PU
03:59aPet pig's death prompts African swine fever probe in Thailand
RE
03:40aSouth African rand gains as mixed U.S. jobs report dents dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
4Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
5Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..

HOT NEWS