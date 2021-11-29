S.African assets bounce from Omicron-driven selloff

* S.African rand bounces from near one-year lows
* Lira extends fall as Erdogan orders manipulation probe
* EM stocks in cautious mood, little known about Omicron
variant
Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks bounced on
Monday after concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant
triggered sharp falls last week, while Turkey's lira was hit by
President Tayyip Erdogan's orders for an investigation into
currency manipulation.
Assets in South Africa sank on Friday as countries barred
travel in and around the region in response to the discovery of
the Omicron variant.
The rand jumped 1.3% by 0849 GMT on Monday, after
falling 2% to 16.36 against the dollar in the previous session,
while South Africa's blue-chip stock index gained 1.2%.
"It could still prove less deadly (as virus variants over
time mostly are) but if it is more contagious that could offset
this and it could still cause similar healthcare issues,
especially if vaccines are less protective," analysts at
Deutsche Bank wrote in a client note.
South Africa's currency was one of the best performing
emerging market currencies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region during the first half of the year, but analysts had been
expecting a fall in markets due to their high valuations and
expectations of higher interest rates to quell inflation.
The discovery of the Omicron variant served to speed
declines in South African markets.
"After being the best performing currency in the EEMEA (East
Europe, Middle East and Africa) region in 1H 2021, the rand
erased all its gains in 2H, trading at 16.2 against the U.S.
dollar, or around 5.5% weaker compared to this year's start,"
Credit Suisse analyst Alexey Pogorelov said.
South African government bonds also recovered, with the
yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity edging lower in
early trading.
Markets remain cautious as little known is about the Omicron
variant. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks
dipped 0.3%, with Asian markets leading declines.
Turkey's lira fell 2% against the dollar, hovering
just above all-time lows as Erdogan ordered an investigation
into possible currency manipulation after his low-rates policy
garnered widespread criticism and caused the currency to crash
this month.
Data showed Turkey's economic confidence index fell 2%
month-on-month in November to 99.3 points. The index points to
an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below.
Russia's rouble added 1% against the greenback, while
most central and eastern European currencies including Hingary's
forint, the Polish zloty and Czech crown
edged higher against the euro.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)